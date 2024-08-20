Ukrainian servicemen shot Kursk Region residents at point-blank range — top commander

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen operating in the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Region used civilians, including children, as human shields and killed them mercilessly, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"These days I have been collecting information, it also came from our fighters, <...> a lot of information came, and finally I am ready to voice it. <...> When fascist formations enter the territory of Sudzha, what do they do? They find an orphanage there, settle on the first floor, <...> they drive children and teachers to the second floor. They make a shield for themselves," he said in a video published in his Telegram channel.

He also pointed out that after the Ukrainian attack on the region began, there were still residents on the territory of the border areas. "GoPro footage of our captives showed what the attitude of Ukrainian soldiers, these fascists to our peaceful population is. <...> I received a large number of photos in which I saw civilians who were simply shot at point-blank range, in the head, in the back of the head. And these were all civilians, unfortunately, who were killed," he added, pointing out that they would be avenged.