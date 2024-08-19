First train with containers from China sent to Tula Region from Archangelsk

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The first train with containers from China delivered over the Arctic Express 1 new route was sent from Archangelsk to the Tula Region, Russian Railways said in their official Telegram channel.

"We sent the first train with containers from China delivered over the Northern Sea Route. Transportation of goods from China were organized as part of the Arctic Express 1 scheduled service with participation of Russian railway. It links Archangelsk and main ports of China, Shanghai and Ningbo, along the Northern Sea Route," Russian Railways said.

The first train contains 78 containers with auto parts en route from the Solombalka Station (Archangelsk) to the Tula Region. In total, five voyages of the seagoing container carrier are expected in August and September from China to Archangelsk and back.