Putin states positive development of economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan has positive dynamics and good prospects for further development, said Russian President Vladimir Putin following talks with the head of the republic Ilham Aliyev.

"These almost 1,300 enterprises operating in the Azerbaijani market indicate that our [economic] situation is developing in a positive way and has good development prospects," he said.

The head of state noted that the statement adopted jointly with the Azerbaijani side sets new large-scale tasks for the further dynamic development of the entire range of bilateral relations, and the documents signed today will contribute to solving these tasks.

During the talks, special attention was paid to increasing mutually beneficial trade cooperation, Putin said.

"This is natural, because Russia and Azerbaijan are important economic partners for each other," the Russian leader concluded. As the Russian President pointed out, Russian companies feel comfortable in the Azerbaijani market. In particular these companies are: Lukoil oil company, Kamaz truck maker, which established an assembly plant, Sollers, UAZ. Putin also recalled that Transmashholding signed a contract in February to produce a large batch of Russian carriages for the Baku metro.

"I hope that those who use them will be satisfied with these trains," he said. The Russian leader added that the United Shipbuilding Corporation, together with the Baku Shipyard, is starting to produce modern river-sea tankers for the transportation of oil products.

"There are development prospects, we are grateful to the Azerbaijani authorities for the conditions created for their operation (operation of Russian companies - TASS)," Putin said.

On Russian President's visit to Azerbaijan

Putin is on a state visit in Baku on August 18-19. This is his eighth visit to Azerbaijan as the President of the Russian Federation. His first official visit took place on January 9-10, 2001. On September 27, 2018, Putin visited the country for the seventh time. He attended the World Judo Championships and spoke at the plenary session of the 9th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum.