Venezuela to convene world ant-fascist congress — President Maduro

CARACAS, August 19. /TASS/. Venezuela plans to convene a world anti-fascist congress, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We are convening a world congress against fascism, neo-fascism and other such manifestations and will invite participants from all continents," he said at a meeting of the ruling United Socialist Party and the Great Patriotic Pole alliance, which was aired by Venezolana de Television.

According to Maduro, invitations will be sent to "thinkers, intellectuals, actors, social and political leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean countries.

"Venezuela will be a global epicenter of anti-fascism fight," he stressed.

He said that the anti-fascist forum would be held "much earlier than Venezuela’s congress scheduled for October 18-20, 2024.

Venezuela’s parliament is considering a bill against fascism amid far-right group’s attempts to stir violence and unrest in the country following the July 28 presidential election.