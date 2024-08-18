IAEA confirms Russia’s non-involvement in fire at ZNPP — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, August 18. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has refuted allegations about Russia being behind the fire at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s cooling tower, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Anti-Russian sources continue alleging that the fire at the Zaporozhye NPP’s cooling tower was caused by the Russian side, which burnt car tires there. Such allegations are ridiculous, especially bearing in mind the fact that IAEA experts, who visited the facility immediately, officially refuted these fake reports," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The fire at the Zaporozhye plant’s cooling tower followed after Ukraine’s drone attack on August 11.