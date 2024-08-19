Russian aerospace forces strike two terrorists bases in Syria

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces delivered strikes on two bases of terrorists in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorates, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area (which is controlled by the United States - TASS) and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the Al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said, adding that no shelling attacks by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on positions of Syrian government troops were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.