Russia’s emergencies ministry to send 228 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass refugees

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 22. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry will deliver 228 tonnes of humanitarian aid allocated from the Federal Reserve for the evacuated residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics who arrived in Russia due to the aggravation of the situation in the region, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver 228 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the Federal Reserve for the citizens of Donbass. Humanitarian aid from the Federal Reserve for the evacuated residents of the DPR and LPR was sent by the Don and Noginsk rescue centers of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. A convoy consisting of 34 vehicles and 85 rescuers will deliver valuables and basic necessities," the press service said.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that a convoy with humanitarian cargo will arrive in the Rostov Region in the near future, which is formed by 24 regional offices of the United Russia party.

On Friday, February 18, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of republics residents to the territory of Russia, in particular to the Rostov Region, due to the growing threat of hostilities.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with the DPR’s leader Denis Pushilin and the LPR’s leader Leonid Pasechnik.