Putin highlights Russian Investigative Committee’s role in fighting crime and corruption

TASS. January 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Investigative Committee’s efforts to fight crime and corruption in the country in his congratulations to the agency’s staff and veterans on the organization’s 11th anniversary, according to a message posted on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

"Throughout its history, the Investigative Committee has proven its efficiency and become one of the most important, key links in the domestic law enforcement system. Preserving and developing the agency’s traditions, you are at the forefront of the struggle against crime and corruption and firmly uphold the interests of the state, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens," the message reads.

This highly responsible job requires the Investigative Committee’s staff to be exceptionally competent, possess integrity and be loyal to their official duty, Putin said.

As the Russian leader stressed, professionalism and personal integrity "largely determine the successful resolution of the cases taken on by the Investigative Committee and the faith of people in the triumph of Law and justice.".