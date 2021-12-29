Berlin voices concerns over medical check-ups for foreigners in Russia — German ministry

BERLIN, December 29. /TASS/. The German authorities have voiced concerns over medical examinations for foreigners in Russia and plan to discuss this matter with Moscow, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse told a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have taken these new Russian regulations over medical examinations into consideration and share the concerns of many organizations and companies in Russia regarding the consequences of these new rules for economic, scientific cooperation and interaction through civil society with Russia. Needless to say, we will raise this issue in discussion with the Russian department," Sasse said.

At the end of December, legislation will come into force in Russia, according to which foreigners arriving to work in the country are required to go for a medical check-up, including those that allow them to detect HIV and other diseases.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin may react if issues crop up with the work of foreigners in Russia after the introduction of this additional medical examination for them. Peskov stressed that the authorities favor the most comfortable conditions for foreign business.