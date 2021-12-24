Moscow court slaps Google with turnover-based fine

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. A justice of the peace court in Moscow fined Google 7.2 bln rubles ($98.4 mln) because of the systemic failure to remove prohibited information, the press service of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow told TASS.

"Google LLC was recognized liable for committal of an administrative offense stipulated by Part 5, Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offense Code, by the ruling of the Justice of the Peace of Court Section No. 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow City, and the administrative fine was imposed on it in the amount of 7,221,916,235 rubles ($98.4 mln)," the Court said.

The Russian media watchdog told TASS earlier that sixteen protocols had been prepared against Google from the year start due to the systemic failure to remove information prohibited in Russia. The court sets the amount of the fine in such case and it can range from 1/20 to 1/10 of the company’s annual revenues.

The court will also try the similar case of Facebook on Friday.

According to Google, the turnover of its Russian representative office was over 85 bln rubles ($1.2 bln). The court fixed the fine amount independently, assuming the company’s annual turnover.