More than 300 are known to have contacted Omicron-infected patients — Russian watchdog

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian consumer rights watchdog specialists have identified about 300 people who have contacted Omicron-infected patients and all of them have been quarantined, the watchdog’s chief, Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"At the moment we are working with 300 such persons. All of them have been quarantined and are under medical observation. Four have already tested positive for COVID-19," Popova said at a meeting of the presidium of the coordinating council for the struggle against the coronavirus.

According to Rospotrebnadzor statistics, 41 Omicron cases have been registered in Russia so far.

The World Health Organization on November 26 designated the coronavirus strain B.1.1.529, discovered in Southern Africa, with the Greek letter Omicron. The new variant has now been identified in 80 countries. Specialists say it spreads faster than any other strain exposed since the beginning of the pandemic and contains many mutations.