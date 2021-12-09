Russian research to show in two weeks if its Covid-19 vaccine needs Omicron tweaks — TV

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia will need about two weeks, pending research findings, to decide whether the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine requires updates for the Omicron variant, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya research center, said on Rossiya 24 television channel on Thursday.

He said work is underway to study the virus and its outcome will be key for making the decision.

"We will know the answers to this question in about two weeks," he said. "Then an informed decision will be made, based on science, whether any changes are required or not."

"I hope there will be no need for any changes," he went on to say.