Booster jab against COVID-19 may be needed with weakened immunity, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. People with weakened immunity may need an additional dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Patients who are now undergoing immunosuppressive therapy will need to be inoculated after its completion. And the patients with immunosuppressive conditions will probably require a more frequent administration of booster shots," he told journalists on the sidelines of the international We Are Together forum of civil participation.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, 9,736,037 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,436,631 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 278,857 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.