Ombudswoman highlights violation of rights of Russian-language community in US

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova is concerned over pressure on the representatives of the Russian-language community on the part of US authorities and calls on international human rights activists to note the violation of the rights of Russians in the US.

"I am concerned over unprecedented pressure on the representatives of the Russian-language community on the part of the US authorities as a result of which because of multiple searches and interrogations the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of the USA was forced to suspend its operations," the statement of the Russian ombudswoman made available to TASS said.

"I am calling on my colleagues, all the representatives of the international human rights community, to note the facts of the violation of the rights of compatriots located in the US to preserve the national cultural identity and to freely maintain ties both within the diaspora and with their historical homeland," she stressed.