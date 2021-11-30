First batch of Russian Sputnik Light booster vaccine arrives in San Marino

ROME, November 30. /TASS/. The first batch of 4,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to San Marino, the local Institute for Social Security told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the institute, the doses are for revaccinating San Marino’s population.

Herd immunity in San Marino, an enclave surrounded by Italy with a population of slightly more than 30,000, stands at 83.4% Along with Russia’s Sputnik, San Marino uses mRNA-based vaccines, mostly Pfizer, supplied from Italy.

Notably, despite the fact that Italy recognizes vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik only after an mRNA-based booster dose, many in San Marino are opting for Sputnik Light as a booster jab.

According to Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), results of studies conducted in San Marino indicate that Sputnik’s efficacy stands at about 80% 6-8 months after the second dose. This efficacy is higher than that of other vaccines.