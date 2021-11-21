Russia, Israel plan to create working group to counter COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Consumer Rights watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) and the Israeli Ministry of Health reached an agreement during negotiations held in Moscow on creating a special working group to counter coronavirus, the Russian service reported on Sunday.

"Given the large amount of data accumulated in Russia and Israel on countering COVID-19, an agreement has been reached to create a special working group on the new coronavirus infection," the statement said.

An Israeli delegation arrived in Moscow to discuss issues of cooperation in preventing and controlling infectious diseases, including coronavirus. The parties exchanged relevant data on the epidemiological situation in Russia and Israel and on circulating strains of coronavirus, and also discussed the issues of vaccination against coronavirus. The parties noted that only vaccination can stop the pandemic, prevent severe disease, and save lives.

"Contacts with the Israeli side will continue, in order to review restoring air traffic between Russia and Israel, among other things," Russia’s Consumer Rights watchdog noted.