Russia records all-time daily high of 41,335 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia recorded 41,335 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 8,755,930.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.47%. The country's new daily coronavirus cases exceed 40,000 for the fourth day in a row.

In particular, 3,138 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,621 in the Samara region, 795 in the Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions and 776 in Crimea.

There are currently 975,123 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 29,201 to 7,535,172 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 86.06% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,330 recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 986 in the Samara region, 701 in Crimea, 690 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 669 in the Bashkortostan region.

Russia recorded 1,188 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,192 the day before. The total coronavirus death toll has climbed to 245,635.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 86 coronavirus fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 46 in the Krasnodar region and 40 in the Voronezh region. The Stavropol and Perm regions recorded 41 deaths each.