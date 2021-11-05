Russia’s COVID-19 situation aggravates in ten regions this week, says official

MOSCOW, November 5. / TASS /. The epidemiological situation in Russia has worsened in ten Russian regions over the past week, Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policy Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"These are Belgorod, Saratov, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Yaroslavl, Magadan and Krasnoyarsk Regions, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Tuva and Chuvash Republics," the deputy prime minister specified.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 248.7 mln people have been infected with the COVID-19 across the world, while more than five mln have died. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has registered some 8,714,595 COVID-19 cases, whereas 7,505,971 people have recovered and 244,447 have died since the onset of the pandemic. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.