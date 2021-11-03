Regulator demands Facebook unblock Instagram account of Sevastopol authorities

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has sent a demand to Facebook to remove restrictions from the official account of the government of Sevastopol on Instagram, the press service of the regulator reported on Wednesday.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to Facebook Inc demanding to immediately remove all imposed restrictions and explain the reasons for their introduction," the regulator said in a statement.

According to the watchdog, the actions taken by the administration of Instagram "violate the key principles of free dissemination of information, unhampered access to it and are an act of censorship."

Earlier, the press service of the government of Sevastopol reported that Instagram blocked the official account of the city government due to "excessive activity." The press service noted that the page could not be restored. The government’s account on Instagram had about 10,000 subscribers. The government has since launched a new page on Instagram.