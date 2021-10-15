Putin takes part in population census online

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in the national population census online. For this he used the portal of government and municipal services.

Then Putin addressed fellow citizens in these words: "I should tell you that this is not a formality. In this connection I would like to address the authorities of all levels, from municipal to federal, with a reminder that it is your obligation to provide assistance to your colleagues, who will be doing this job and to the volunteers who will participate in it."

Population census

Under the Russian government’s resolution, the national population census is to be held on October 15-November 14, 2021. The customary procedure of polling Russians at home has been completed by an opportunity to fill in a questionnaire on one’s own using a portal of government services.

Also, it is possible to be interviewed by census takers at the multi-functional centers providing government and municipal services My Documents. The results of the first phase of the population census will be made public by May 31, 2022, and of the second one, by December 31, 2022.