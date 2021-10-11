Russia sees mounting threat of Afghan drugs transit through Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia sees the growing threat of drug trafficking of Afghan opiates, which are being transited through Ukrainian ports, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said after a meeting of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers on Monday.

"What causes concern is the growing narcotization of Ukraine whose ports are used in the process of the transit of Afghan opiates, while synthetic drugs are being made on its territory in large amounts," the interior minister said.

Aside from the risks of terrorist and extremist activity, the traditional influence of the Afghan factor on drug trafficking has to be taken into account, Kolokoltsev pointed out.

"I want to note that Russia continues to strictly follow the policy of preserving and strengthening the current international system of control over narcotic drugs based on three basic conventions and other international documents. Our country resolutely opposes attempts aimed at derailing this system, including the legalization of drugs," the interior minister stressed.

The CIS law-enforcement agencies should continue prioritizing cooperation in jointly fighting extremism, terrorism and illegal migration, Kolokoltsev said.