Over 6,000 deaths from COVID-19 registered in a week in Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. / TASS /. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Russia in one week surpassed 6,000 cases for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the crisis center information released on Sunday.

In the last 7 days, the headquarters recorded 6,018 deaths. The previous record of 5,682 deaths was set last week. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic according to the headquarters, 209,918 people, died of complications from COVID-19 or 2.77% of all cases. However, the headquarters data may be incomplete because it takes into account only those cases where COVID is considered the main cause of death.

Cases on the Rise

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Russia for the third week in a row, and growth rate is increasing. Last week the recorded increase was 8.5%, and this week it is at 13.5%. So far, in Russia 165, 623 cases have been identified, which is the most since July. The number of active cases is continuing to grow. This week that number went up by 38.244 and reached 650,653 cases, according to TASS regulations.