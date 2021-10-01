This week in photos: Putin in Siberia, lava near houses and Messi's new team

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on vacation in Siberia, September 26. The President fished, walked through the taiga and mountains on foot, took walks in an all-terrain vehicle and a boat together with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. This is not the first time Putin has chosen Siberia as a holiday destination. The previous time, the head of state together with the Minister of Defense spent the weekend in the Siberian taiga in March this year. © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Participants of the squad competition during the VIII Crimean Military-Historical Festival, September 26. In total, about 800 reenactors came to the Fedyukhiny Vysota living history park. Master classes, lectures, theatrical performances and reconstructions of the defense of Stalingrad and the battle for Sevastopol were held at 10 venues covering historical periods from antiquity to the Great Patriotic War © Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Participants in a Mexico City march on International Safe Abortion Day use aerosol cans on police officers to insist on a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy early, September 28. During the clashes, about 30 people were injured. The Mexican Supreme Court in early September approved the decriminalization of abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy and found the article of the criminal code of the Mexican state of Coahuila, which provides for a three-year prison sentence for early termination of pregnancy, to be unconstitutional © REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Oleg Tabakov's sons Anton and Pavel at the opening ceremony of the monument to the People's Artist of the USSR and the director at his grave at the Novodevichy Cemetery, September 27. Oleg Tabakov died on March 12, 2018 at the age of 83 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Lava flowing on the ground can be seen from the kitchen window of a house in El Paso, September 28. The volcanic eruption on the island of Palma began on September 19, more than 600 buildings were destroyed, the authorities evacuated more than 6 thousand people © REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Ballet dancers Angelina Vorontsova and Nikita Chetverikov during the dress rehearsal of Nacho Duato's Swan Lake ballet at the Mikhailovsky Theater, September 29. The premiere is scheduled for October 1. The choreographer said that he left a lot from the classical production of Lev Ivanov - Marius Petipa, but transferred the action of the ballet to the 20th century, and completely changed the final act, and, therefore, the ending of the story © Peter Kovalev/TASS

Pope Francis met with a group of seminarians during a weekly audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, September 29. On the same day, the Vatican appealed to states with an appeal to reduce military spending and direct funds to address global humanitarian issues. Pope Francis has previously called the possession of nuclear weapons immoral and called on them to abandon them © AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

A man rescues his dogs by placing them in a boat filled with drinking water bottles during a flood caused by heavy rains, September 27. Many areas of Thailand, including the central ones, have been affected by the water. Tropical storm that caused the flood, called Dianma "mother of lightning" © Phobthum Yingpaiboonsuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, surrounded by journalists, arrives for the Youth4Climate conference in Milan, September 28. At the opening of the conference, she criticized the actions of world leaders in the fight against climate change, accusing them of "empty words and promises." © Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

Veterinarians look after baby lion cubs at Copenhagen Zoo - two boys and two girls, September 27. All lion cubs are healthy and developing normally © EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard

Argentine striker Lionel Messi scored the first goal for France's Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City, September 28. This debut goal was voted the best in the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Paris Saint-Germain team won with a score of 2:0 © EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT