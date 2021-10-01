Putin in Siberia, Messi's new team, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Putin in Siberia, lava near houses and Messi's new team
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on vacation in Siberia, September 26. The President fished, walked through the taiga and mountains on foot, took walks in an all-terrain vehicle and a boat together with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. This is not the first time Putin has chosen Siberia as a holiday destination. The previous time, the head of state together with the Minister of Defense spent the weekend in the Siberian taiga in March this year.© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Participants of the squad competition during the VIII Crimean Military-Historical Festival, September 26. In total, about 800 reenactors came to the Fedyukhiny Vysota living history park. Master classes, lectures, theatrical performances and reconstructions of the defense of Stalingrad and the battle for Sevastopol were held at 10 venues covering historical periods from antiquity to the Great Patriotic War© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Participants in a Mexico City march on International Safe Abortion Day use aerosol cans on police officers to insist on a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy early, September 28. During the clashes, about 30 people were injured. The Mexican Supreme Court in early September approved the decriminalization of abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy and found the article of the criminal code of the Mexican state of Coahuila, which provides for a three-year prison sentence for early termination of pregnancy, to be unconstitutional© REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Oleg Tabakov's sons Anton and Pavel at the opening ceremony of the monument to the People's Artist of the USSR and the director at his grave at the Novodevichy Cemetery, September 27. Oleg Tabakov died on March 12, 2018 at the age of 83© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Lava flowing on the ground can be seen from the kitchen window of a house in El Paso, September 28. The volcanic eruption on the island of Palma began on September 19, more than 600 buildings were destroyed, the authorities evacuated more than 6 thousand people© REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ballet dancers Angelina Vorontsova and Nikita Chetverikov during the dress rehearsal of Nacho Duato's Swan Lake ballet at the Mikhailovsky Theater, September 29. The premiere is scheduled for October 1. The choreographer said that he left a lot from the classical production of Lev Ivanov - Marius Petipa, but transferred the action of the ballet to the 20th century, and completely changed the final act, and, therefore, the ending of the story© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Pope Francis met with a group of seminarians during a weekly audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, September 29. On the same day, the Vatican appealed to states with an appeal to reduce military spending and direct funds to address global humanitarian issues. Pope Francis has previously called the possession of nuclear weapons immoral and called on them to abandon them© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
A man rescues his dogs by placing them in a boat filled with drinking water bottles during a flood caused by heavy rains, September 27. Many areas of Thailand, including the central ones, have been affected by the water. Tropical storm that caused the flood, called Dianma "mother of lightning"© Phobthum Yingpaiboonsuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, surrounded by journalists, arrives for the Youth4Climate conference in Milan, September 28. At the opening of the conference, she criticized the actions of world leaders in the fight against climate change, accusing them of "empty words and promises."© Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
Veterinarians look after baby lion cubs at Copenhagen Zoo - two boys and two girls, September 27. All lion cubs are healthy and developing normally© EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard
Argentine striker Lionel Messi scored the first goal for France's Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City, September 28. This debut goal was voted the best in the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Paris Saint-Germain team won with a score of 2:0© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A turtle in the Aegean Sea off the island of Crete, September 28. These turtles are found in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Their eggs were considered a delicacy in many countries, both Asian and European, which led to a significant reduction in the number of the species, but now the collection of their eggs is prohibited almost everywhere© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Scientists prove ‘feel-good’ hormone stimulates thyroid gland in Northern peoples
Such studies were conducted for the first time
Read more
Kosovo tensions going ‘from bad to worse’, warns Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow was concerned over the increasing tensions in Kosovo, provoked by the irresponsible actions of Kosovo’s Albanian authorities
Read more
Russia 6-7 years ahead of entire world in development of nuclear space energy — Putin
The president noted that this is a good achievement and it must be used by supporting breakthrough scientific research in cosmonautics
Read more
Baghdad intends to buy S-300s from Russia, says Iraqi lawmaker
According to Mohammad Rida al-Haider, the deal is now "on hold"
Read more
Lavrov, Shoigu give up their Duma mandates — CEC draft resolution
On Monday, Vladimir Putin announced that the leaders of United Russia’s electoral list would head the special-purpose commissions in their party work
Read more
Press review: Energy crisis spreads and Russia-Hungary gas deal sparks Ukraine fury
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 29th
Read more
Russia, US agree to set up two working groups on strategic stability — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, one of the groups will address arms control issues and the other will deal with technical aspects of the sides’ nuclear arsenals and "each other’s actions" that might have a strategic effect
Read more
Russian PM orders to allocate $1.4 mln for Sputnik-V vaccine trials among adolescents
The subsidy will be allocated to the Gamaleya research center
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to hold first face-to-face talks since onset of pandemic
The Kremlin's press service said that Putin and Erdogan were going to discuss trade, economic cooperation and developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as in the Caucasus
Read more
Rescue drone taking off from water developed in Russia
A drone is fully equipped with a sealed screw-motor group to work in the Arctic as well as in countries of Africa and the Middle East
Read more
Russia insists on inadmissibility of US military presence in Central Asia — diplomat
"This issue is being hyped in the United States, not without the participation of certain mass media," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Hungary's move to buy gas sidestepping Ukraine stems from friction with Kiev, says expert
According to the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, the development of the situation will lead to Ukraine being deprived of part of the gas transit after 2024 when the contract with Moscow ends
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan sign 13 documents during interregional forum, says president
According to Vladimir Putin, the signed papers deal with the preservation and restoration of endangered species and strengthening economic ties between the regions and businessmen
Read more
Press review: What Putin, Erdogan debated in Sochi and China needs more power from Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 30th
Read more
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Read more
Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi lasted about three hours
The two leaders discussed the agenda in the economic sector and in international relations
Read more
Ukraine’s top military commander lifts all restrictions on return fire in Donbass — media
According to additional ceasefire control measures, any retaliatory fire in the event of an offensive is allowed only after a commander's direct order
Read more
US, NATO, Ukraine hold Rapid Trident exercise to practice offensive operations
Taking part in the exercise, which began on September 20, are 6,000 troops from NATO and the alliance's member countries
Read more
Russia works on its own orbital station despite possible extension of ISS service — Putin
"According to the existing agreements, the ISS flight must stop in 2024, and, despite this deadline could be postponed, we must look beyond the horizon of this decade," the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Gazprom starts gas supplies to Hungary bypassing Ukraine
The holding said earlier, a total of two contracts were signed with a total volume of up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, the term of each of contract is 15 years
Read more
Group-IB founder Sachkov arrested in Moscow on suspicion of high treason
The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled on September 28 to choose custody for a term until November 27 as a measure of restraint for Sachkov
Read more
Moscow ready to discuss Ukraine's resumption of direct gas purchases if needed — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine signed a five-year contract on the supply and transit of gas in 2019
Read more
Russia considers North Korea’s new hypersonic missile launches provocation — diplomat
"We will not support North Korea’s moot attempts to use certain test launches for further escalation," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Crewed spacecraft docked to ISS's module Nauka first time
The are Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA' Mark Vande Hei on board of the spacecraft
Read more
Narval combat ship module passes tests successfully — manufacturer
Initially, Narval was designed for the Russian Navy, but the unit also has export potential, with several countries being already interested in it
Read more
Strategy for de-occupation of Crimea only diverts Ukrainians from urgent issues — official
According to the head of Crimea, Ukraine's "desperate attempts to return Crimea demonstrate its inability to perceive reality
Read more
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Read more
Kiev confirms terminating gas transit to Hungary and losing imports from this country
Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine stated that the transit of gas to Hungary had been terminated at 07:00 on Friday
Read more
US military equipment shipments to Moldova complicate Transnistrian settlement — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman noted that the shipped equipment was worth $5 million total, and several more shipments are planned before the end of this year
Read more
Crews of reconnaissance aircraft and fighter jets conduct exercises over Crimea
According to the Black Sea Fleet’s press office, about 10 aircraft took part in the exercises
Read more
PM Orban says ‘Hungary decides on its own where to buy gas’
"When choosing the gas transportation route, we rely on the path that guarantees greater safety [of supplies] for us," Viktor Orban emphasized
Read more
New US hypersonic missile is not breakthrough weapon — experts
"The Soviet Union reached this stage back when it was creating 'product 4202', a hypersonic warhead," editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Viktor Murakhovsky noted
Read more
Beijing says AUKUS creation abused loophole in international law
The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that the aim of the states involved in the establishment of new security partnership was to openly proliferate nuclear weapons
Read more
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
Read more
Erdogan believes purchase of Russia's S-400 systems worth tensions with US
According to Turkish President, had the US sold Turkey Patriot missile defense systems, Ankara "would not have had to buy S-400s"
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet escorts US Air Force recon plane over Black Sea — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the sortie of the Russian jet was carried out in strict compliance with international air law
Read more
Russia completes flight trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile from surface ships — source
The next series of Tsirkon trials is to begin in November
Read more
‘Smart’ cargo parachute tests completed in Russia
The transport system consists of a landing platform, a parachute with a controllable wing-type dome, as well as equipment for automatic flight and guidance
Read more
Russian Navy’s hi-tech equipment on par with that of Western fleets, veteran academic says
RAS academician Vladimir Peshekhonov pointed out that Russian scientists found a technical solution which allowed to surpass the level of equipment for the naval forces produced by the renowned French company Safran
Read more
Certain intent behind refusal to approve Russian Sputnik V vaccine, says lawmaker
Andrei Klimov recalled the scandal when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe practically banned the Russian delegation’s members who were inoculated with Sputnik V from attending the autumn session, perceiving them as "not the right candidates"
Read more