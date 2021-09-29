Upper house speaker urges media regulator’s tough stance on RT DE, DEF removal by YouTube

MOSCOW, September 29./TASS/. Russia’s media regulator should take a robust stance after the YouTube video-sharing platform terminated two German-language channels managed by the RT media holding, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told journalists on Wednesday.

"I believe that Roscomndadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media) needs to take an absolutely tough stance now, in the form of heavy penalties, to oblige them [IT giants] to comply with Russian law. If this falls on deaf ears, to take other tough action, we have enough instruments, including retaliatory tough measures," Matviyenko said.

Earlier, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that YouTube deleted two German-language RT channels (RT DE and DFP).