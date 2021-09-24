El Paso eruption, 'red zone' voting, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: El Paso eruption, 'red zone' voting, Crew Dragon ocean landing
Medical workers and Russian Emergencies Ministry employees transport the injured in the 20 September Perm State University shooting on board an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, six people were killed and 28 injured in the shooting incident which occurred at around 9am Moscow time. The student responsible for the shooting offered resistance during his arrest and was injured© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, California, September 19© AP Photo/Noah Berger
Lava and smoke rise from the volcanic eruption from the village of El Paso in La Palma island, Canary Islands, Spain, September 23. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt in the Montana Rajada mountains in the municipality of El Paso on 19 September© EPA-EFE/CARLOS DE SAA
A little girl holds her stuffed animal high above the water as migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande river from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to avoid deportation, September 20© AP Photo/Felix Marquez
A worker holds lambs at the Feodoro sheep farm in Belogorsky District in southeastern Crimea, September 22. The farm breeds Merino and Lacaune sheep and produces several types of soft and aged cheeses© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Children take part in a pedal car race in Chichester, September 18. The three-day historic Goodwood Revival recreates the racing atmosphere of the mid-20th century© REUTERS/Toby Melville
A red zone patient votes in the 2021 Russian parliamentary election at a COVID-19 reserve hospital deployed at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, September 19© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
The Crew Dragon spacecraft landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, September 18. The spacecraft stayed in low-earth orbit for about three days. During this time, the crew members conducted several scientific studies. For the first time, the crew consists of only civilians© SpaceX/Handout via REUTERS
Dynamo Moscow's Guillermo Varela and FC Sochi's Mateo Cassierra in a 2021/2022 Russian Premier League Round 8 football match between FC Sochi and Dynamo Moscow at Fisht Stadium, September 19. Dynamo Moscow won 1-0© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, September 23© Georg Wendt/dpa via AP
A visitor looks at the artwork 'Pictures at an Exhibition' (2018/2021) by British artist David Hockney at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, Switzerland, September 21© EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
A lightning bolt is seen over the Black Sea off the resort village of Dagomys, Lazarevsky District, Sochi, September 21© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
