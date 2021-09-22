Russia’s Emergencies Ministry delivers 30,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine to Laos

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft airlifted 30,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine as humanitarian aid to Laos on Wednesday, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"On September 22, a special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered about 30,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine kits as humanitarian aid to the population of Laos," the press service said.

The operation was conducted on order of the Russian government after a corresponding request from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

On September 16, Laos extended coronavirus restrictions until September 30. Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa said that this step was taken due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country. Laos closed the borders, suspended the operation of restaurants, and sports, entertainment and educational facilities. Mass gatherings are banned.

Laos recorded its first coronavirus cases on March 24, 2020.