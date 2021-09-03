Agreement signed to create Sputnik city near Vladivostok — VEB.RF

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Ministry for the Far East and Arctic Development, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the Government of the Primorsky Region, VEB.RF and OOO ProGorod signed an agreement to create a new city of Sputnik 30 km away from Vladivostok at the Eastern Economic Forum, press service of VEB.RF state development corporation said on Friday.

"VEB.RF and ProGorod will support the creation of the new city of Sputnik in the Far East. The creation of the new city of Sputnik is planned on the territory of the Nadezhdinskaya advance socioeconomic development territory, less than 30 km from Vladivostok. The city will be designed for lthe iving of 300,000 residents, and the development area will be 925 hectares. 2.8 mln sq m of housing are planned for construction within the project framework. The population of the agglomeration can total one million people together with the population of Vladivostok and Artyom cities," the press service said.

The use of various state support programs will be considered to ensure the development of a comfortable urban environment.