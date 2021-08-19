Fines on Facebook are lawful, court says

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow recognized on Thursday that the decision to fine Facebook 17 mln rubles ($230,000) on four episodes related to the refusal to delete illegal information was lawful, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court upheld the decision of 422nd Section of the Justice of the Peace Court on four protocols prepared under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (failure of website owner to remove information if obligation to remove such information is stipulated by Russian laws), with the fine totaling 17 mln rubles imposed on the company," the press service said.

Information pertains to participation of underage individuals in unauthorized protest actions, a TASS source familiar with case materials said.

Facebook was earlier fined 26 mln rubles ($350,800) for similar administrative offenses. The total amount of fines for the social network therefore reached 43 mln rubles ($580,200).