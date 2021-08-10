Hainan's Sanya sets up an exemplary water purification system for agricultural sector

HAIKOU, August 10. /TASS/. Sanya authorities set up an exemplary water purification system for agriculture, reported the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, over the past three years, the city authorities have been implementing a program to modernize the water supply infrastructure, including in rural areas. Thanks to this, more than 3,600 local treatment facilities and 74 centralized wastewater treatment plants operate in Sanya.

"After the completion of the project, the agricultural areas of our city will be able to autonomously clean the river system," the Sanya administration clarified. Local environmental authorities will raise standards for quality control of wastewater treatment and will purposefully suppress any actions by companies and individuals that could negatively affect the environment of this leading Chinese resort.

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, a significant part of its income comes from the service sector. The provincial government plans to transform the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure, with the headquarters of big Chinese and foreign companies. This large city is transforming from year to year, drawing the attention of an increasing number of investors.