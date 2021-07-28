Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 23,000 for the first time since June 30

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 22,420 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,195,232, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

For the first time since June 30, less than 23,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded. In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.36%.

Moscow confirmed 2,445 COVID-19 cases over the past day (a new low since May 26) and the Moscow Region recorded 1,449 cases (the lowest figure since June 18). Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg registered 1,918 cases, a record low since July 7.

Some 544 cases were confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 495 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 491 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 477 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, the number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment) has risen to 491,525 in Russia, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,579 to 5,547,529 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, about 89.5% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 5,131 recoveries were reported in Moscow in the past day, 1,972 in St. Petersburg, 1,849 in the Moscow region, 482 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 451 in the Sverdlovsk region, 420 in the Perm region and 314 in the Khabarovsk region.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 798 compared to 779 the day before. In all, 156,178 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.52%.

Over the past 24 hours, 93 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 68 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 31 fatalities — in the Irkutsk Region, and 30 fatalities were recorded in the Moscow and Krasnodar Regions each.