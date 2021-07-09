Russia has local COVID mutations not influencing epidemic process — top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Local coronavirus mutations in large metropolitan areas are being observed in Russia, but they do not influence the process of the epidemic in any way, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported.

"As to whether we have Russian strains. Of course, we see in large agglomerations certain changes characteristic of a large number of isolated strains. Yet these changes do not have any relevance to the epidemic. That is, they do not cause any changes in the severity, course, transmission rate, and so on," she said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

According to the top sanitary doctor, this is just a property of intensive viral transmission in large cities. It is being tracked, observed, it is evaluated, and analyzed which will allow forecasting of the further development of the situation.