Moscow’s coronavirus situation stabilizes, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities can see the city’s coronavirus situation stabilizing but they still view it as complicated, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Friday.

"The situation has stabilized in Moscow. We even see that the daily number of new cases is going down but the situation remains complicated, and I would refrain from predicting that the downward trend will persist, though we do see a certain trend," Sobyanin pointed out.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The capital has so far recorded 1,418,134 cases, 1,214,731 recoveries and 23,430 deaths.