Almost 1.8 mln people in Moscow Region get COVID-19 jab, official says

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. About 1.8 million residents of the Moscow Region have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the region’s Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova said on Monday.

"To date, we have vaccinated almost 1.8 million people, the vaccination plan in the region has been executed by 48.5%," she said at a meeting with the regional government and the heads of urban districts.

The minister noted that good vaccination rates had been observed in the Moscow Region over the past two weeks. The Moscow Region ranks second in terms of vaccination rates among Russia’s regions.