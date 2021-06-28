No deaths after COVID vaccination reported in Russia — health minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Not a single death directly linked with vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection has been reported in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"No deaths directly linked with vaccination have been reported, not a single case," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

He admitted however that cases of complications after inoculation had been registered but such cases were linked with diseases vaccinated people were suffering from. "Each case is subject to a probe. That is why, any complication <…> is analyzed by a special commission," he said.

According to the minister, some 30% of those vaccinated in Russia keep self-observation diaries on the portal of state services. The most common side effects after vaccination, in his words, are a pain in the arm, where the shot was made, and a short-term fever.

He also recalled that the new coronavirus infection affects all body systems and, hence, it is the reason for increased mortality in the country.

"Mortality in Russia demonstrated downwards tendencies, while life expectancy was on the rise. Even the first quarter of 2020, when we did not have these [COVID] problems, demonstrated the lowest mortality in history. It is obvious that the coronavirus affects the cardiovascular system, the nervous system and so on," Murashko added.