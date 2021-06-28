Pandemic showed failure of West’s ‘leadership’ — Russian diplomat

BELGRADE, June 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic proved that the West cannot itself while its aspirations for global leadership turned out to be "bubble," spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Monday in an interview with Serbia’s Kurir newspaper.

"The leading role of the West, which we were all trained for so long to believe in, proved to be a bubble. The US and the EU cannot even save themselves, so they are completely helpless about leading the global community anywhere at all," she stressed.

At the same time, the spokeswoman pointed out that COVID-19 revealed what many states really think about each other. "Speaking about our countries, last year Russian specialists quickly arrived in Serbia in accordance with the agreement reached by the presidents of our countries and provided help. Your country received hundreds of thousands of the Sputnik V vaccine, its production was recently launched in Belgrade and it will make it possible to meet the demand not only in Serbia but in neighboring countries as well," Zakharova added.