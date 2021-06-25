Court rules Alexy Navalny’s registration as ‘prone to escapes’ legal — lawyer

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s Preobrazhensky Court ruled that the registration of Alexey Navalny as "prone to escape attempts" in the Matrosskaya Tishina detention facility was legal, Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev told journalists Friday.

"The court declined thee appeal of Navalny’s defense regarding his registration as ‘prone to escape attempts," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Kobzev filed an administrative lawsuit against the detention facility. Also, the blogger’s defense filed a similar lawsuit against the penal colony, where Navalny serves his sentence, but this lawsuit was also declined.

Navalny, who previously had two suspended sentences, was detained on January 17 over multiple probation violations. On February 2, a court ruled to replace his suspended sentences with a real imprisonment.