MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his article Being Open, Despite the Past, published on the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow and timed for the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, sounded some messages very important to Europe, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov old the media on Tuesday.

"The president starts with the tragic lessons of history and the tragic years in the history of our country to build a bridge to modern times and explains his vision of the future. It is a very important article with very important messages to the whole of Europe and the European continent, of which our country is an integral part," the Kremlin official said.

The article was uploaded to the Russian presidential website on Tuesday. Also, it was published by the German online resource Zeit Online. On Thursday, it will appear in the weekly Die Zeit's section Opinion.

The Great Patriotic War started on June 22, 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union without declaring war. In 2007 a special law was passed to put the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow (June 22) on the list of memorable date.

In 2020, Putin wrote an article that was published in National Interest magazine on June 18 in English under the title The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II.