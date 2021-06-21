Epivaccorona can be used for revaccination indefinite number of times — developer

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Epivaccorona, a Russian coronavirus vaccine, can be used for revaccination as many times as needed, the Vector Center, the vaccine developer, said on Monday.

"The composition of the Epivaccorona vaccine makes it possible to use it for revaccination indefinite number of times," it said, adding that such revaccination is safe and is called to bring COVID-19 immunity rate to the optimal level and maintain it in order to ensure permanent protection.

Epivaccorona, an epitopic vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, was registered in Russia on October 14, 2020, to become the country’s second coronavirus vaccine.