Moscow region to vaccinate over 1.25 mln people against COVID-19 by week-end

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in the Moscow region by the end of the week may exceed 1.2-1.25 mln people, Governor of the region Andrey Vorobyov said on Friday.

"In the Moscow region, by the end of the week, the number of vaccinated people will be 1.2 - 1.25 mln people. To achieve herd immunity, a total of 4 mln people must be vaccinated," the governor said according to RTVI telegram channel.

The Moscow region is in third place after Moscow and St. Petersburg in terms of the number of coronavirus cases in Russia. A total of 287,448 cases were detected, 236,900 people recovered, 6,317 died.

Moscow is in first place among the Russian regions in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. On June 16, chief sanitary doctor of the capital Elena Andreeva ordered 60% of employees of enterprises working in the fields of trade, services, public catering, housing and communal services, transport, education, and entertainment to vaccinate against coronavirus.

Head of the Russian Consumer Rights Protection watchdog Anna Popova that compulsory vaccination of some categories of citizens against coronavirus, similar to Moscow measures, will be introduced in other regions if necessary.

Earlier on Friday, Russia reported 17,262 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since February 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said. The total case count has reached 5,281,309. There are currently 302,205 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.