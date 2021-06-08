People vaccinated with Sputnik V may need jab of another vaccine — Deputy Health Minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. People who took the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine may require repeat vaccination with a different one after some time, Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said Tuesday, adding that research into this is still ongoing.

"It is a good thing that we have other vaccines [besides the Sputnik V], that ramp up their production, their volume; in the future, as our esteemed scientists predict, maybe next year or in a year, a revaccination might be needed, with a vaccine other than the Sputnik V - namely with the Covivac or EpiVacCorona," he told lawmakers. "But the research in this field is still underway".

Gridnev added that much more Sputnik V is being produced at the moment, therefore its spread and shipments in Russia are larger as well.

Currently, there are four domestically-developed coronavirus vaccines registered in Russia. Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleia Center, is the most widespread one.