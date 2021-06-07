EU vaccinated about quarter of its adult population, European Commission says

BRUSSELS, June 7. /TASS/. EU countries have inoculated 90 mln people with two doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection, which makes up about 25% of the entire adult population of the union, Director for Political Communication at the European Commission Dana Spinant wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Steady progress! By now, 90 million adults in the EU are fully vaccinated — or roughly a quarter of the EU’s adult population," she wrote.

At the May 25 EU summit, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen vowed that the EU would inoculate 70% of its adult population by the end of July.