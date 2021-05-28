India records lowest number of coronavirus ceases in 44 days

NEW DELHI, May 28. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases increased in India over the past 24 hours by 186,364 to 27,555,457. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Friday on its website, the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 3,660 per day to 318,895.

The daily number of cases became the lowest in 44 days - since April 14, when 184,372 new cases were recorded - at that time it was a record for India. At the same time, since April 5, more than 100,000 new cases have been registered in the country every day. This month, this figure exceeded 400,000 five times, the record was set on May 7 and amounted to 414,188.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients in India increased by 259,459 per day and reached 24,893,410. For 15 consecutive days, the daily number of recovered patients has exceeded the number of daily new cases.

Meanwhile, 2,343,252 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 76,755 less than a day earlier.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,219,699 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India over the past 24 hours, the total number of vaccinations has reached 205,720,660.

