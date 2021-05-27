Russian authorities to keep highlighting importance of COVID-19 vaccination — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian authorities are hopeful that voluntary vaccination will help achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus, and so the current information campaign will carry on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"There certainly is hope", he said in response to a question whether more than 60% of Russians could be expected to be vaccinated by the fall. "The main thing is that the government has actually taken steps to create the necessary infrastructure and distribution system and set up as many vaccination centers as needed. Now it is the people’s turn to step forward", Peskov pointed out.

According to him, "it is the people that need to realize that they should get a vaccine shot to protect their life and health and live a full life amid the ongoing pandemic".

When asked what would happen if the public failed to realize the importance of vaccination, disappointing the authorities, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "the people cannot disappoint the president". "Both the president and the government work for the sake of the people", he explained. "The government will patiently continue efforts to clarify the importance of vaccination", Peskov emphasized.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin spoke against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination but called on Russians to stop risking their lives and health and grab the opportunity to receive the world’s best coronavirus vaccine made in Russia.