Crimean police arrest suspect who threatened to blow up school

SIMFEROPOL, May 12. /TASS/. Crimean police have detained a man who on social media threatened that he was going to blow up a school in an attempt to test just how effectively Russia’s security services operate, a source in the Crimean law enforcement informed TASS on Wednesday.

"A man was detained in the Krasnogvardeysky District [of Crimea], who, according to the law enforcement, posted a message on social media, in which he said that he wanted to test the work of the special services by attempting to blow up a school," the source said.

The region’s law enforcement has not provided an official comment to TASS so far.

On Tuesday, a graduate of Public School №·175 in Kazan went on a shooting spree at his former educational institution. According to local officials, seven children and two adults were killed in the attack, and 23 people were injured. The shooter is now in custody. Residents of Kerch, a city in Crimea where another deadly shooting took place in October 2018 in a college, brought flowers and toys to an improvised memorial on Tuesday located in the city center in honor of the victims of yesterday’s Kazan school shooting.