Number of injured in Kazan school shooting climbs to 23

KAZAN, May 12. /TASS/. The number of those injured in the Kazan school shooting has risen from 21 to 23, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Leila Fazleeva told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Currently, 23 people are in hospitals - 20 children and three adults," Fazleeva said. As of May 12 morning, three injured were in stable condition, she noted. "Some people are in grave condition, they are receiving assistance."

On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including seven children, and 23 were wounded. The perpetrator has been taken into custody. May 12 was declared the day of mourning in Tatarstan. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack.