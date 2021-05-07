Bailiffs bar over three million debtors from leaving Russia

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. More than three mln Russian citizens have been blocked from leaving the country due to their unpaid debts, according to information from the Federal Bailiffs Service.

The data shows that between January and March, bailiffs issued over 3.1 mln rulings temporarily barring debtors from leaving Russia. As many as 225,000 of these rulings concern overdue child-support payments. More than nine bln rubles ($121 mln) were collected from debtors in three months. A total of 3.8 mln people faced travel bans at the beginning of the year.

According to the Federal Bailiffs Service, travel bans are usually imposed on those who have child-support, loan and utility debts. Over 120 bln rubles ($1.6 bln) were collected from such debtors last year.

Bailiffs have the authority to introduce travel bans when a person’s debt exceeds 30,000 rubles ($404). Those dodging child-support payments may be barred from leaving the country as soon as their debt surpasses 10,000 ($135).