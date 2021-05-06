Population of Seychelles to be inoculated with Sputnik V soon, Russian Embassy says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Seychelles will soon begin to inoculate residents with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection, the Russian Embassy in the Seychelles told TASS.

"In the near future, the domestic jab will contribute to the state program of inoculation of residents which is currently being actively implemented in the Seychelles (to date, about 60% of the country’s citizens have been vaccinated with two doses of various foreign preparations)," the diplomatic mission informed.

The embassy reiterated that the Sputnik V jab was officially registered in this East African republic on March 9. "A bit earlier, authorities notified the embassy of recognition of certificates of vaccination with this medication for tourists entering the archipelago. It is symbolic that the first batch of the Russian jab was delivered to the Seychelles by the first Aeroflot flight on April 2 which was widely covered by the local media," the embassy added.