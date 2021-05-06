Moscow, Yerevan discuss production of Sputnik V vaccine in Armenia, Lavrov says

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Yerevan are negotiating the production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday at a news conference following talks with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan.

"[We] discussed [our] joint efforts in the fight against the coronavirus infection. Russia has delivered tens of thousands of Sputnik V vaccine [doses] to Armenia. Now we are exploring the issue of the purchase of another million doses of the vaccine by Yerevan and the organization of its production in Armenia, " he said.

In April, the first batch of Sputnik V was delivered to Armenia. In mid-April, Yerevan said it was in talks with Moscow about launching the production of the vaccine domestically with a view to manufacturing up to 100,000 doses per month.