Racial discrimination nonexistent in Russia for 100 years, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The issue of racial discrimination has been nonexistent in Russia for over 100 years, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday, answering questions from social media users.

"I believe that there have been no problems - capital, like we could see, for example, in the US - in this area in Russia for at least last 100 years or even more, if we speak about racial discrimination," he said, answering a question.

Responding to a remark regarding outbursts against singer Manizha after her victory in Eurovision contest national competition, Medvedev explained: "I’m not talking about individual outbursts and displays of nationalism, religious intolerance."

"We also have this, like any society. But it is not as widespread, as in the US, and we do not have such difficult history of slavery, as they had," he underscored.

He added that the racial discrimination that lies at the ground of the Black Lives Matter movement is a "purely American story." However, Medvedev also believes that Russian authorities should "watch carefully and prevent various nationalist forces from going rampant."

"They pop out one way or another, but this is definitely not systemic, not deep, and it is not permanently existent in our society. And thank God," Medvedev concluded. "We must preserve this civil peace like an apple of our eye.".