Combat vehicles’ crews hold rehearsal of Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The crews of combat vehicles that will participate in the Victory Day Parade held a foot rehearsal on Moscow’s Red Square on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"A rehearsal with the crews of combat vehicles came to an end in Moscow. The crews walked along the route of the mechanized column’s movement at the parade," the ministry said.

The rehearsal involved drivers-mechanics and commanders of all the combat vehicles that will roll through Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. Some Moscow streets were closed off for auto transport during the rehearsal.

This year, Russia’s Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will involve over 12,500 troops, more than 190 combat vehicles and 76 aircraft and helicopters, the ministry said.

Full-scale night rehearsals of foot parade units and the mechanized column will be held on Moscow’s Red Square on April 29 and May 4 while the final rehearsal will take place on the morning of May 7. Before that, the troops held parade rehearsals together with aircraft at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow Region.